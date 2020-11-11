1/1
Martha Winberry Grainger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTHA WINBERRY GRAINGER Martha Winberry Grainger passed away peacefully with family by her side Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Center, Wilmington, NC. Martha lived a modest life of love and triumph. She was born to Rena and William Frances Winberry August 22, 1926. At the age of three, she and her only surviving sibling, William Manley "Buddy," were orphaned. Their Aunt Annie and Uncle Nash Winberry raised them on their family farm on Bear Creek Road (Onslow Co) until it was acquired by Camp Lejeune in 1941. In 1944, Martha Winberry graduated from Jacksonville High School and entered James Walker School of Nursing (Wilmington, NC) as a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps. While there, she met the love of her life, Ernest "Buddy" Grainger, Sr. Martha graduated from James Walker in 1947, and her and Buddy's 48 years of marriage began on July 5th of the same year. Martha painstakingly devoted over 40 years of service to the patients of James Walker Memorial Hospital and New Hanover Regional Hospital. She ultimately retired in the Summer of 1989 to pursue her true passion, spending time with family. She and Buddy loved to travel. When their kids were young, they would load up the family car and set out for the mountains. As they aged and gained grandchildren, they shared their love of camping with the next generation. Her most favorite destination was the NC mountains. Martha loved to garden and had a half-acre vegetable garden beside their home in Sandy Creek, NC. She enjoyed the process of nurturing a root clipping from various vegetable and flowering plants to full growth. She was one of the most generous and kind, welcoming people anyone could meet. To know her was to be loved by her. Martha was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings. Her legacy lives on through her children, Milta G. King (Kenneth), Ernest "Ernie" Grainger, Jr. (Wanda), and Ralph and Mary Page. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Kristin K. VanBuskirk (Ian), Margaret K. Coman (Brad), Lanee' G. Senn (Mark), Melissa Grainger-Harry (Dan), Jessica Brown, and Michael Page (Stacey). "Grandma G" had 10 great-grandchildren, James and Gabriel VanBuskirk, Grayson Coman, Bryce Luyster, Karlie and Natalie Senn, Aiden Grainger, Chloe and Isabella Brown, and Colton Page. Visitation will be from 11 am until 12 pm Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home in Wilmington followed by a graveside service at 1:00 pm at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Wilmington with Pastor John Fedoronko officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Watha United Methodist Church, Kenansville United Methodist Church, or Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved