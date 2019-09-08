|
MARTIN JOSEPH GILLAN Martin J. Gillan, 83, of Wilmington, NC and Valley Cottage, NY, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 peacefully at his home with his loving wife by his side. They had just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on August 30, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn and was the son of Mark and Mary Gillan. He is survived by his wife, Maureen, son Dennis Gillan of Greenville, SC and daughters Sheila (Mark) Lassen of Mountainville, NY and Janice (Michael) Rotundo of Pearl River, N.Y. He was so proud to be "pop-pop" to his three grandchildren, Martin, Brendan and Sara. He delighted in their successes and the great young adults they have become. He always loved to spend time with them and said often, "This is priceless". He was predeceased by his parents, brother Thomas, and sons Mark and Matthew. After completing his service in the United States Army, Marty worked in the paper industry for over forty years with roles ranging from paper merchant in New York City to mill rep for Federal Paperboard. His career highlight was ending up as a partner in Manchester Industries. He retired in 2003 and he was not only a salesman, but a great friend to many of his customers. He enjoyed travelling and especially his annual reunion with his old Brooklyn friends. Locally, he enjoyed golf and his cronies at the Cape. Marty was a wonderful story and joke teller; it was part of his DNA. Marty was proud to be Irish, and he loved the saying, "May you be in heaven a half hour before the devil knows you're dead". Well, he did that. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 6650 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington, NC 28412-3004 In lieu of flowers, please donate to Little Sisters of the Assumption, FHS, 333 East 115th Street, New York, NY 10029 The family would like to thank Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care for the great care extended to Marty, and for sending wonderful caregivers, too numerous to mention by name, but know that you are forever in our hearts. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 8, 2019