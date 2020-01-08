|
|
MARVIS WADDELL MCCRIMMON Marvis Waddell McCrimmon made her heavenly entrance on January 5th. She was born in Brunswick County, North Carolina and always proud to tell everyone. Marvis was the daughter of the late James Edward Waddell and Cora Hankins Waddell. She is survived by her husband, McIver G. McCrimmon; daughter, Deborah McCrimmon and son, M. Ricardo McCrimmon. Marvis graduated from Fayetteville State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in primary education. She was an educator in New Hanover County. This was the only county she taught, where she molded the minds of first and second graders at Gregory, Pine Valley and Mary Washington Howe elementary schools. For over 30 years, she was entrusted to shape young minds. Retirement freed Marvis to travel, to get more involved in the community, and to share her loved through her home cooking. She loved traveling but was limited to modes of transportation to land and sea due the vertigo she experienced while flying. That didn't stop her. Amtrak was one of her main methods of touring. She visited Canada, and most of the contiguous United States. She also enjoyed her cruises to the Bahamas and places in the Caribbean. She served on boards and committees in the city and county in numerous capacities. Marvis had a gift for cooking. When she put her magic wands together, extraordinary culinary delights happened. Many friends, neighbors, medical staffs, colleagues, seniors and children across the New Hanover County and the United States has tasted the love she made. She always said she was a cook, not a chef. A private burial ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon January 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The memorial service will be at noon, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church. Lunch will follow. The McCrimmon Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Lung Foundation in her name. A Service of John H. Shaw's Son Funeral Home.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 8, 2020