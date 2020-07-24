1/1
Mary Alice Moore
{ "" }
MARY ALICE MOORE Mary Alice Moore, age 66, of Beulaville, N. C. (formerly of Wilmington), passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She passed away due to an incident which occurred on December 3rd 2019 while attending an Adult Day Program in Wilmington N.C. and has been hospitalized at New Hanover Regional Medical Center until her passing. Public viewing will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401. (NO LINGERING/GATHERING) A celebration of Ms. Moore's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 25, at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401. Interment will follow in Calvary Memorial Cemetery. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her children, Christine Moore Ross (Jerry) of Beaulaville and Alfred Moore (Shirley) of Durham; grandchildren, Lavelle Moore, Antonio Ross, Alfred Moore, Jayden Moore, Mishayla Moore and Avery Ross; siblings, Charles Pridgen (Annie) of Elizabethtown and Dianne Bryant of Wilmington and a host of other relatives and friends.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
901 S 5th Ave
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-6181
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Funeral Home

2 entries
July 24, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family.
Pamela Diavoukana
Friend
July 24, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Pamela Diavoukana
