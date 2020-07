MARY ALICE MOORE Mary Alice Moore, age 66, of Beulaville, N. C. (formerly of Wilmington), passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. She passed away due to an incident which occurred on December 3rd 2019 while attending an Adult Day Program in Wilmington N.C. and has been hospitalized at New Hanover Regional Medical Center until her passing. A public viewing was held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401 Interment at Calvary Memorial Cemetery.



