MARY ANN CHEATHAM BARDEN Mary Ann Cheatham Barden, 95, died peacefully on August 9th 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ralph B. "Buck" Barden, she was the daughter of Marye Virginia and Alfred B. Cheatham, Sr. She was born in Washington, DC on October 12th, 1923. After growing up in Norfolk, Virginia she attended James Madison University. In 1942, the family moved to Wilmington, where she lived for rest of her life. Mary Ann was an integral part of Buck's dental practice and she worked in the front office for many years. She was very involved with the Junior League of Wilmington, Bible Study Fellowship, and an avid bridge player until weeks before her death. For many years, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church and later, Little Chapel on the Boardwalk. The focus of her life was raising her daughters Janet and Connie and the greatest joys in her life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her later years, she traveled to all of her grandchildren's weddings and never missed a family gathering...the latest of which was at Wrightsville Beach in June of this year. The family wishes to thank the staff at Bradley Creek Health Center for their care and friendship over the last year. Much gratitude to the expert staff at Lower Cape Fear Hospice for bringing peace to Mary Ann and her family in her last few days. Mary Ann is survived by her brother, Alfred B. Cheatham, Jr. (Anna); daughters, Janet Stout (Bob) and Connie Barden; her grandchildren, Marye Virginia Sanctuary (Mike), Michael Stout (Jessi) and Carolyn Brice (James). Her great-grandchildren Tatum and Madeline Sanctuary and Hayden and Katelyn Stout brought joy and laughter to her life. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 2p.m. at the Little Chapel on the Boardwalk, 2 W. Fayetteville St., Wrightsville Beach followed by interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends between 1p.m. and 1:45 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice or Little Chapel on the Boardwalk. Condolences may be shared at www.andewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 11, 2019