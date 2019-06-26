|
MARY ANN DEVANE Mary Ann Martin DeVane, 63, of Ivanhoe, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed from her earthly life on Monday, June 24, 2019 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born February 14, 1956 in Medina, Ohio, the daughter of the late John Orville and Clara Nunn Martin. Mary is survived by her husband of 39 years, Harold DeVane; sons, Andy Jessie DeVane (Brittany), Nolan DeVane (Meredith), and Austin DeVane (Heather); grandchildren, Ayden, Noah, Claire, and Katherine DeVane; sisters, Gay Riffle (Harley), Barbara Iovanna, Susie Woladkewick, and Patty Schmidling (John); many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Most recently Mary attended New Direction Community Church in Wilmington. For five years Mary worked at Hercofina Corporation, after which she decided to become a full time homemaker, a most important profession in life. Mary's journey on earth was a life well lived. Her years were filled with an abiding love of the Lord, time spent with the family she loved so dearly and giving freely to those she came in contact with. Her kindness, heart of gold, and sweet spirit is a lasting legacy that will be remembered. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Burgaw with funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Jeff Sutton will conduct the service. Burial will follow in Haw Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the organization most near and dear to her heart, Mama Tara Miskito Orphanage in Puerto Lempira, Honduras. http://www.mamatara.org and select donate. The family would like to thank Pender County EMS and Fire, super sister, Patty Schmidling, and staffs of New Hanover Regional Medical Center Emergency Department and Critical Care Unit for their excellent care. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 26, 2019