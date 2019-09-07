|
MARY ANN HEWETT Mary Ann Hewett, 57, of Supply died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at SECU Hospice of Brunswick. Mary Ann was born July 26, 1962, in Aransas Pass, Texas and was daughter of the late John T. and Ruth Carolyn Smith Hewett. She was also preceded in death by four siblings, Tony Hewett, Herbert Joe Hewett, Bonnie Nesbitt, and Ronnie "Chip" Hewett. She was an active member of Union Chapel Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church. She loved spending time visiting her family in Texas, traveling and camping. She took excellent care of loved ones and was devoted to her mother. Mary Ann worked in the dietary department at Brunswick Hospital for 32 years and had a passion for trying new recipes at home. We could always count on her to feed us well! She loved to shop, dress up for any occasion, sing and dance. In her spare time, she liked to visit nursing homes, walk on the beach and, like her mom, work puzzle books. Mary Ann was a devoted wife, hilarious sister and the very best aunt to her many nephews and nieces. Survivors include her husband, John Albert Hewett of the home; two brothers, Johnny Hewett and Donnie Hewett, both of Houston, Texas; a sister, Darlean Hewett of Fort Myers, Florida. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 7, 2019 at three o'clock in the afternoon at Union Chapel Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, Boones Neck Road, Supply with Reverend Regan Mintz and Reverend Mike Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in Silent Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Neil Nesbitt Jr, Jarad Ivey, Mike Kapushinsky, Jason Hewett, Tyler Hines, L.C. Fulford. The family will receive friends one hour prior, from two until three o'clock at the church.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 7, 2019