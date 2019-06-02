|
MARY ANN WOLFE LEWIS Mary Ann Wolfe Lewis, 78, passed peacefully from this earthly life into the arms of Jesus on May 25, 2019. Born March 18, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Nathan Carl Wolfe and Mary Smith Wolfe. She attended school in Burgaw, graduating with the class of 1959 with whom she had many lasting friendships. On June 8, 1963 she married her sweetheart, Talmadge Russell Lewis. They resided in Burgaw where she raised her family and lived the majority of her life. Mary Ann received her BA in Elementary Education from Meredith College. Teaching second grade for 28 years brought her great joy. She often said of her career that she "never went to work a day in her life." Mary Ann was a strong and faithful Christian. She was a member of the Burgaw United Methodist Church where she passionately taught children about her Savior and Lord in Sunday School. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Nathan Carl Wolfe Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Natalie Wolfe Lewis Murphy (Paul), Melissa Wright Lewis Daniels (Pete); five grandchildren, Savannah, PJ, and Jack Murphy, Olivia, and Sarah Daniels; her sister in law, Carolyn Biberstein, and many special nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday June 8, from 2-3:00 pm in the Burgaw United Methodist Church fellowship hall. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 pm in the Burgaw Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Burgaw United Methodist Church PO Box 26 Burgaw, NC 28425. Shared memories and condolences can be sent to the family at www.harrellsfh.com A service of Harrell's Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 2, 2019