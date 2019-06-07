Wilmington Star-News Obituaries
Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service
MARY ANN POTTER Mary Ann Potter, 62 of Wilmington, passed away June 4, 2019. Ms. Potter was born April 20, 1957 to the late Arthur and Doris Naul. Mary worked many years at Dunkin' Doughnuts in Wilmington and had been a caregiver. Her grandchildren the biggest part of her life. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Maria Potter and fiancé Michael Beatty of Hampstead; five grandchildren, Nathan Krysiewski, Synthia Templeman, Stella Templeman, Maya Beatty, and Bentley Templeman; a sister Marilyn Bridges and husband Craig; son-in-law Brian Templeman; several cousins; and her long-time friend Arthur Elson. Ms. Potter was preceded in death by a daughter Sylvia Templeman. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 7, 2019
