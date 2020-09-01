1/1
Mary Ann Smith
MARY ANN SMITH Mary Ann Smith, age 75, of Leland, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home with family by her side. She was born in Jacksonville, NC on October 10, 1944 the daughter of Stacey Futrell and Minnie Brown Futrell. Mary worked for many years as a Machine Operator in the Manufacturing Industry. Mary is preceded in death by her Mother Minnie Lee Best, her Husband Dayton Smith, her Daughter Lavern S. Taylor, her son Rex Smith and a granddaughter Lauren McNeill. She is survived by her Brother Danny Futrell, her two Daughters Ivy J. Ison and Terri L. McNeill. Her six grandchildren Melissa L. Nance, Crystal R. Dondero, Deric S. Smith, Adam K. Malpass, Alex K. Malpass, Sarah E. Everett, their spouses and ten great grandchildren. Friends and family may visit from 10:00am till 4:00pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the Village Road Chapel. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Elah Baptist Church, 1527 Old Fayetteville Rd, Leland, NC 28451. Interment will follow at the Greenlawn Memorial Park. You may share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 525 Village Road, Leland, NC 28451. 910-383-3511.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
