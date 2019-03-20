Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-7788
For more information about
Mary Cracker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cracker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Anne Cracker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Anne Cracker Obituary
MARY ANNE CRACKER Mary Anne Cracker, 58, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born April 4, 1960 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Dr. Andrew Robert Cracker and Mary Holcombe Cracker. Mary Anne was a warm weather girl who loved the beach and traveling. She graduated with honors at Le Cordon Bleu of London. She was an amazing chef for private parties, but most of all, she was an amazing friend. Mary Anne's smile and her loving hugs will be so missed. She is survived by her brother, Dr. John Cracker of Chapel Hill, NC and her beloved dog, "Rudy". A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, March 22, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Anne's memory may be made to the New Hanover County Humane Society, 2405 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now