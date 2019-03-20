|
MARY ANNE CRACKER Mary Anne Cracker, 58, of Wilmington, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She was born April 4, 1960 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Dr. Andrew Robert Cracker and Mary Holcombe Cracker. Mary Anne was a warm weather girl who loved the beach and traveling. She graduated with honors at Le Cordon Bleu of London. She was an amazing chef for private parties, but most of all, she was an amazing friend. Mary Anne's smile and her loving hugs will be so missed. She is survived by her brother, Dr. John Cracker of Chapel Hill, NC and her beloved dog, "Rudy". A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Friday, March 22, 2019, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Anne's memory may be made to the New Hanover County Humane Society, 2405 N. 23rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Street Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 20, 2019