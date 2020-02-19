|
|
MARY BEALL MCCARL WILSON Mary Beall McCarl Wilson of Wilmington, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in her ancestral home, 12 days after her 95th birthday. She was born in Wilmington on January 30, 1925 to the late Helen (Mockie) Lamar McCarl and Roger Carlton McCarl. Her husband of 64 years, McCulloch Brogden Wilson Jr., brother, James M. McCarl, sisters-in-law, Mary P. Prince (Roy), and Marion "Budd" Hodgins, and aunt, Margaret Weathers, preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, Robert C. McCarl; four children, Susan W. Ferris (Herbert) of Bowdoin, ME, Roger C. Wilson, Sanford, NC, Anne W. Adams (Randy) of Wilmington and Jane M. Millard of Wilmington; five grandsons and one great-grandson. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Lucy F. McCarl, Lenoir, NC and a brother-in-law, Charles Hodgins, Sumter, SC, along with nieces, nephews and cousins. She grew up in Wilmington and graduated from New Hanover High School in 1942. She attended Pennsylvania Museum School of Industrial Art, later known as Philadelphia School of Art. On February 15, 1947, she married McCulloch B. Wilson and began her life as an Army wife and devoted mother. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchild, her many animals, and spending time in her garden and on her front porch watching the water and people on the Intracoastal Waterway. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22nd at Little Chapel On the Boardwalk Presbyterian Church on Wrightsville Beach, NC at 3:00pm with a reception following. Share online condolences at: www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 19, 2020