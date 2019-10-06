|
MARY BELLOWS Mary Bellows, age 104 of Southport, passed away on September 29, 2019 in Hartsville, SC. Mrs. Bellows was born February 15, 1915 in North Adams, MA to Francis and Elizabeth Lombardo Cirullo. Mrs. Bellows had been a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church since 1956. She served as a Dosher Hospital Volunteer, retiring when she was 94 years old. She was a loyal and loving wife, mother and friend. Survivors include her two sons, Richard Bellows and wife Sylvia, and Michael Bellows and wife Rebecca; ten grandchildren, Hank Weaver, Robert Weaver, Leslie Bellows, Mollie Bellows Rutledge, Shanna M.T. Bellows, Wendy Williams, Michael Williams, Robert Williams, Chelsea Hall, and Heather Corbett; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Major Leslie R. Bellows, a son Robert C. Bellows, a daughter Leslie R. "Bonnie" Weaver; and a grandson Matthew Weaver. The funeral mass will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be Dosher Memorial Hospital, 924 N. Howe St., Southport, NC, 288461. Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019