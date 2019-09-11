|
MARY BOYLE DOMBROWSKI Mary Boyle Dombrowski, 87 of Delco, NC, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home. Mary was born June 17, 1932 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter and only child of the late Cornelius and Diela Boyle. Mary was a resident of Philadelphia for forty years prior to moving to Asheboro, NC. While living in Asheboro, Mary enjoyed volunteering for the NC ZOO Society, Meals on Wheels, and other activities at St. Joseph Church. Mary and her devoted husband Ed, enjoyed their retirement years at Wrightsville Beach NC. Mary was a loving, wife, mother, and grandparent. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 62 years Edward Joseph Dombrowski Sr. Mary is survived by two daughters, Maureen Robbins of Randelman NC and Joanne Morris (Jimmy) of Delco NC; two sons, Eddie Dombrowski (Maria) of Asheboro, NC, and Michael Brock Dombrowski of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Heather Johnson of High Point, NC, E.J. Dombrowski (Ashley) of Arlington VA, John Dombrowski (Nicole), and Cecilia Dombrowski of Asheboro NC; and one great-grandchild, Payton Johnson of High Point, NC. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Basilica Shrine of St. Mary, Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. Friday until the service time. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift in Mary's name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 29401 Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Sept. 11, 2019