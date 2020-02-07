|
MARY BUFFKIN Mary A. Buffkin, 91 of Wilmington died Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born February 11, 1928 to Ernest and Flora Tyree in Whiteville, NC In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Gilbert H. Buffkin, Jr. and daughter, Janice Buffkin; four brothers and four sisters. Mrs. Buffkin was a teacher for over 20 years for New Hanover County Schools where she taught grades K-3. Mrs. Buffkin is survived by her sons: Larry Buffkin and wife Chong of Savannah, GA, Gil Buffkin and fiancée Sally English of Crossville, TN, and Ronald Buffkin and wife Vicky of Wilmington, 11 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren The Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 7, 2020