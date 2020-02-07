Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
(910) 791-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
3915 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, NC 28403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Buffkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Buffkin


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Buffkin Obituary
MARY BUFFKIN Mary A. Buffkin, 91 of Wilmington died Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born February 11, 1928 to Ernest and Flora Tyree in Whiteville, NC In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Gilbert H. Buffkin, Jr. and daughter, Janice Buffkin; four brothers and four sisters. Mrs. Buffkin was a teacher for over 20 years for New Hanover County Schools where she taught grades K-3. Mrs. Buffkin is survived by her sons: Larry Buffkin and wife Chong of Savannah, GA, Gil Buffkin and fiancée Sally English of Crossville, TN, and Ronald Buffkin and wife Vicky of Wilmington, 11 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren The Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -