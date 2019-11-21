|
|
MARY "GINNY" CARTER Mary Virginia (Ginny) Carter, 71, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, N.C. Ginny was born December 27, 1947 in Washington, DC. Preceding her in death were her parents Oliver and Virginia Fisher Carter of Wilmington. Ginny is survived by her daughter, Virginia (Gina) Dew Taylor and her husband, David Croom Taylor of Wilmington; her brother, James Oliver Carter and his wife, Markay Farmer Carter of Wilmington; and her sister, Barbara Carter McKeever, of Powhatan, Va. Ginny is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Oliver Carter III (Virginia) and Frances Carter Williams, both of Wilmington, Jody McKeever Dunlap (Rick) of Midlothian, Va., Suzanne McKeever of Powhatan, Va., and Jay McKeever (Lisa) of Crystal River, FL.; and her cousin L. Franklin Walker (Peggy) of Panama City, FL. Ginny graduated from New Hanover High School and Miller Motte Business College. She is a past member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, taught Sunday School at Riegelwood Baptist Church and volunteered at the Cameron Art Museum. Ginny was an excellent cook and very creative. For many years, she enjoyed the art of growing and pruning Bonsai trees in her own backyard. She had a deep love of jewelry and enjoyed creating many pieces herself for resale. Her true loves were her many cats over the years, from her first Persian named Princess, to Blackie, Rebel and Ranger, and many years later Rocky, Pumpkin and Scooter. Pumpkin II and Sochi were her most recent pride and joy. Ginny even enjoyed taking care of her grand-cats on occasion, especially Sweetie, who came to live with her near the end of both their lives. The family would like to thank her dear friends Ann Tinder, Pattie Gniadek, Marian Reed, and Renee Sauer for their many years of care and friendship. The family will have a private memorial service at Oakdale Cemetery. www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 21, 2019