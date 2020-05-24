Home

Hampstead Chapel
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
Mary Jackson
Mary Carter Jackson

Mary Carter Jackson Obituary
MARY CARTER JACKSON Mary Carter Jackson, 91, of Barnstable, MA, formerly of Hampstead, NC, died April 29, 2020. She was born in New York, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph Ramsey Carter and Josephine West Carter. Also remembered is her husband Willard "Will" T. Jackson who preceded her in death in 1995 as well as two sisters, Josephine Giliberto and Margaret Kratina, both of who also preceded her in death. Surviving are two brothers, Thomas Carter of Stoughton, MA and Joseph Carter of Wilmington, NC; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She will be especially missed by her niece Kathy Carter and her children, Richie, Allison and Christopher. They were fortunate enough to spend time with her on Cape Cod where she moved to be with them in 2009. Mary was a member of the Hampstead Women's Club, enjoyed golfing at Belvedere Country Club in Hampstead and attended St. Jude Catholic Church (now All Saints Catholic Church). A private graveside committal service will be held at Sea Lawn Memorial Park in Hampstead. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2020
