Andrews Mortuary & Crematory - Market Street Chapel
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-762-7788
Mary Davis
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Andrews Mortuary
1617 Market Street
Wilmington, NC
Mary Davis

Mary Davis Obituary
MARY DAVIS Mary Davis, of Wilmington, NC, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 12, 1944 in Wilmington, NC, the daughter of the late David James Nealey and Beatrice Blake Nealey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Nealey. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, William Davis; her son, Frankie Kent and wife Lori; her grandchildren, Casey & Carson Kent; daughter, Sherry Kent and husband Clay Landon and her fur grandson Gauge; her sister, Peggy Dicksey and husband Andrew and their family; sister-in-law, Alice Nealey and family; her step-daughter, Allison Denning and husband David and their sons, Alex and Christopher and wife Abrie and her great-grandchildren, Addison and Sydney; step-daughters, Beth Williams and husband Joel; Melinda Young and husband Jeff and their son, Stephen. Additionally many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Mary will be remembered for her strong will, large personality, the ability to always be right and her dedication to her family. Mary will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A special Thank you to the wonderful staff in the ICU unit at New Hanover Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Andrews Mortuary 1617 Market Street, Wilmington NC.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020
