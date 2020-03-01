|
|
MARY DENISE CASEY KAHN Mary Denise Casey Kahn, 85, of Wrightsville Beach and formerly of Moneta, Virginia at Smith Mountain Lake and Martinsville, Virginia, departed this world peacefully on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington, North Carolina. Mrs. Kahn was born in Salem, Ohio on May 1, 1934, the daughter of the late John Edward Casey and Ethel Flückiger Casey. Mrs. Kahn graduated from Niles McKinley High School and from Huron Road Hospital School of Nursing, which was affiliated with Fenn College in Cleveland, Ohio. She practiced as a nurse prior to focusing on raising her family. Mrs. Kahn, who had just celebrated her 62nd anniversary with her husband, was a devoted wife and mother, a lover of animals as well as an accomplished artist and avid football fan. Her children remember her fondly as a spirited person, a stalwart supporter actively involved in her children's and grandchildren's schools, the community at large, and organized clubs aligned with her varied interests. She was an enthusiastic admirer of Korean culture and Asian culture in general. Denise rarely met a stranger and her many friends knew her as quick-witted and fun-loving, always ready to answer her phone or open her door. For friends and family alike, she was a dependable, insightful and caring presence. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Ann Whitten of The Villages, Florida. Mrs. Kahn was survived by her husband, Ralph Yunsoo Kahn, who followed her in death four days later. She is also survived by her four children, Catherine Kahn Harris and husband, Raymond, of Sugar Land, TX, Leonard Kahn and wife, Stacy, of Lodi, CA, Barbara Kahn of Wilmington, NC, Michael Kahn and Janine Stuart of Key Biscayne, FL, and adopted daughter, Courtney Kahn of Mill Valley, CA; her grandchildren, Olivia Kahn Kretschmer, Charlotte Evans Harris, Natalie Denise Kretschmer, Sean Casey Harris, Hunter McMahon Kahn, Phoebe Minster Kahn, Hana Earay Kahn, Amanda Darrow Kahn, and Earay Gisela Kahn. A joint memorial service was held for Denise and her husband, Ralph. The service was held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Mount Lebanon Chapel in Wilmington, NC. A future memorial service will be held at Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia. Memorial contributions are suggested to Zimmer Cancer Center, New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation, 2001 S. 17th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 or https://www.nhrmc.org/nhrmc-foundation/make-a-gift/make-a-donation or to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare (formerly Lower Cape Fear Hospice). Donations can be made online at yourgiftmatters.org or by mail sent to Lower Cape Fear Lifecare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 1, 2020