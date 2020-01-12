|
MARY ELEANOR TAYLOR COMPTON Mary Eleanor Taylor Compton, a native of Wilmington, NC, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 49 years. Mary Ellen attended New Hanover High School and was a graduate of James Island Charter High School in Charleston, SC. She was a graduate of the College of Charleston where she earned a degree in education. She later had a career in fashion design and retail. Mary Ellen was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and the Junior League of Charleston, SC. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Jennings Taylor Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Jaques; her father, Wilbur Jennings Taylor, Jr.; her son, Braden Carlton Compton; her step-father, Guy C. Amory Jr., and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Jaques Amory; her sister, Elizabeth Dawn Taylor Hunt (Bill) and their son (William); her brother, Wilbur Jennings Taylor III; her stepmother, Penney Eaker Taylor; and her stepsister, Brandy Dianne Speas. There will be a graveside service on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oleander Memorial Gardens followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at Cape Fear Country Club. Mary Ellen will always be remembered for her love of the Lord, her family, and her friends.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 12, 2020