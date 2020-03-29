|
MARY ELIZABETH EGGERS Mary Eggers, 76, of Wilmington, NC passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 after a brief stay at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center. Mary was born in Nassau County, NY on April 12, 1943, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Margaret Landers. She grew up in Uniondale, NY and moved to Rye, NY with her husband Bill to raise their children. They retired to Wilmington, NC and have made it their home for the past 27 years. She enjoyed family, friends, the beach, golf, and travel, especially to Las Vegas. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, William H. Eggers; her sons William N. Eggers (Carla) of Rye, NY; Kurt Eggers (Sarah) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; her daughter Kym Sorbel (Jeffrey) of Wilmington, NC; her stepdaughter Leslie Motel (Doug) of Stuart, FL; her brother Edward Landers (Barbara) of Jupiter, FL; her sister Carol Landzberg (Alan) of Katonah, NY; her grandchildren Emily Eggers, Sally Eggers, William H. Eggers, Jr., Sóley Eggers, Silka Eggers, Jacob Sorbel, Sean Motel (Jobell), and Vanessa Motel (Jenny). She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Thomas Landers. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be planned for a later date due to the current health concerns. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare or The . Share memories and condolences with the family by visiting wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation - Wilmington Chapel 1535 S. 41st Street Wilmington, NC 28403 910.791.9099.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 29, 2020