|
|
MARY ELLEN MCRORIE BENTON Mary Ellen McRorie Benton, formerly of Burgaw and Wilmington, went to her heavenly home surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Born December 26, 1930 in Charlotte, NC, Mary Ellen was the daughter of the late Dallas C. McRorie and Pearl Berry McRorie. Mary Ellen married the love of her life, Ray Benton, on August 12, 1950. (Ray passed away September 8, 2018). Together Ray and Mary Ellen shared 68 years of marriage and raised two sons, Donald Ray and Wm. David, both of Carolina Beach, NC. Mary Ellen was a very active member of Winter Park Baptist Church. She was recently honored by the church for being a Fifty-Year Member. During this time Mary Ellen sang in the choir, served as a deacon, taught Sunday school, was a Stephen Ministry leader, and participated in several overseas missions. Not one to sit idle, Mary Ellen returned to college and earned her nursing degree from UNC-W in 1986. She worked, as a nurse, for over forty years. Mary Ellen was also a retired Lt. with the Civil Air Patrol Search & Rescue. Surviving Mary Ellen are her two sons, Don (Donna), David (Gina), and great-grandson, Lucas; as well as sisters, Lucia McRorie Lane, and Ann McRorie Whiddon (Carl); and many nieces and nephews. Besides her beloved Ray and cherished grandson, Nicholas Benton, those who went before Mary Ellen, include her sister, Carroll McRorie Flowe, and brothers, Clifford and Eugene McRorie. A memorial service will be held at Winter Park Baptist Chuch Saturday, July 27th at 2:00 pm. A gathering of family and friends will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. The family would like to thank Frances Lloyd and the ladies from the Willing Workers Sunday School Class and Bible Study for their dedication and commitment to serving Mary Ellen at the Azalea Health and Rehab Center. That same love and care was also provided by all of the staff members with Lower Cape Fear Hospice. We sincerely appreciate everything that was done for our beautiful mother. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary Ellen's name to Winter Park Baptist Church's Mission Fund and/or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Condolences to the family at andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from July 17 to July 24, 2019