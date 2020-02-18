Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
River at Wrightsville Avenue Church of God,
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
River at Wrightsville Avenue Church of God
Mary Eversole Kesecker Obituary
MARY EVERSOLE KESECKER Mary Eversole Kesecker, blessed with 85 years on earth, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday,February 17, 2020, after battling ALS with her family at her side. Mary was born in Keyser, WV, and married the love of her life, Robert Kesecker, in 1954. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage, 3 children, 1 grandson and 1 stepgranddaughter, and 8 foster children. Mary had the heart of a servant and of a mother, and served the Lord in many ways at many churches over the years: nursery worker, Sunday School secretary, Sunday School teacher, and women's ministries worker, as well as volunteering at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati Ohio for several years and delivering Meals on Wheels with her husband. Mary was a woman of great faith, and quiet strong worship of her Lord. Mary is survived by her husband, Robert, her 3 children: Sherry Gamble, Rob (Barb) Davis and Joni (Bert) Faircloth, her grandson Randall Faircloth, her granddaughter Tiffany (Adam) Foley, her sisters Nancy Dinger, Lois Ours, Mildred Nightengale and Alma Hall, her brothers Freddy Eversole and David Eversole, many nieces, nephews and extended family. A Celebration of Mary's life will be Friday February 21, 2020 at 1pm at the River at Wrightsville Avenue Church of God, preceded by family visitation at the church at 12 noon. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation, 1535 S. 41st Street, Wilmington NC 28403 910.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
