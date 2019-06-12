|
MARY FLETCHER NOLAN There are no words to describe how fiercely Mary F. Nolan loved her family right up until family dinner on June 6, 2019, the night she gained her angel wings. Born and raised in the small town of Bancroft, Nebraska, Mary dreamed of living in the big city. After graduating high school, she and a friend packed a car and drove across the country. She relocated to Alexandria, Virginia, where she was hired at IBM. Several years later, she met a handsome young man named Nicholas Nolan, and they married in 1960. Mary and Nick raised their three daughters and one son in Virginia, Louisiana, and Maryland. Mary relished her role in support of her family as Nick advanced his career. She loved being involved in her children's school, sports, and scouting activities. She and Nick were active in the Bowie, MD Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary, as well as in local Democratic politics. Mary became an accomplished realtor in MD, and she and Nick owned Marlboro County Liquors in Upper Marlboro, MD for more than a decade. The couple retired to Carolina Beach, North Carolina in 2003, where Mary continued to pursue her interest in Democratic politics. An avid volunteer in the Turtle Rescue Program, she enjoyed supporting environmental causes. Mary was also the beloved "Matriarch" of the Flaming Amy's Restaurant Family. Rarely seen without her Kindle, Mary loved reading, dominoes, fresh-baked cookies, kittens, and family — family, above all else. Nothing brought a smile to her face faster than a visit, planned or unplanned, from family members. An optimist, she looked for the bright side in every situation. Mary was a champion of those less fortunate and especially those who faced adversity without the support of their families. Mary was pre-deceased by her mother, Iola Jorgensen; her sister, Patricia Sorensen; and her nephew, Rockne Sorensen. She is survived by her husband, Nicholas J. Nolan, Sr.; her daughters, Leslie Nolan McCarthy (Kevin), Lisa Nolan Williams (Gregory), and Amy Nolan Muxworthy (Jay); her son, Nicholas Nolan (Mary Jo); her sister-in-law, Sister Michael Mary CSC. Also surviving are her nephew, Robert Sorensen (Cindy) and her grandchildren, Denis McCarthy, Grace McCarthy, Jamie Nolan (Brian Hallahan), Joshua Nolan, Amanda Williams, Allison Williams, Jeramy Muxworthy, and Nolan Muxworthy. She took special pleasure in spending time with her beautiful great-granddaughters, Peyton Armstrong and Fiona Hallahan. A Celebration of Life will be held at Stoked Restaurant in Carolina Beach on Tuesday, June 11, at 12:00 p.m. All are welcome to share their memories. Condolences to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 12, 2019