Mary Frances Brown (Elsen) Jones

Mary Frances Brown (Elsen) Jones Obituary
MARY FRANCES BROWN JONES (NÉE ELSEN) Mary Jones of Wilmington, formerly of Washington NC, died December 12. Mrs. Brown taught school for 20 years, having taught at Fort Bragg, NC, Bad Tolz, Germany and the Washington City Schools. Mary was an avide bridge player and reader. Survivors are Beth Brown Canning and Cathy Brown Steele of Wilmington; grandchildren Mary Catherine Steele, Ben Steele, Rachel Canning and David Canning; and great granddaughter Cecilia Canning. A private memorial service will be held. Many thanks to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington for their wonderful care.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Dec. 15, 2019
