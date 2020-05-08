|
MARY FRANCES HAPEMAN Mary Frances Hapeman (nee Herbst) of Gladwin, Michigan and Southport, North Carolina passed away peacefully in her home on April 28 at the age of 74. Mary was a homemaker and worked as a human resource director at Clark Hill and Plunkett Cooney in Detroit. Mary was preceded in death by her brother Peter Herbst. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Philip, her children Matthew Hapeman(Christine) and Katherine Woodruff (Mike), her brother Warren Herbst (Yvonne), and her grandchildren Charlotte and Matthew. Memorial service to be planned at a later time. Donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit or Lower Cape Fear Life Care
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 8, 2020