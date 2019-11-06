Home

Wright Cremation & Funeral Service
1726 Westchester Dive.
High Point, NC 27262
(336) 882-0022
MARY FRANCES "FRAN" HEAD GRANTHAM Mary Frances "Fran" Head Grantham, 67, of Jamestown, NC, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at High Point Medical Center. Fran was born November 19, 1951, in Lumberton, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the Dr. Thomas J. Head, Jr. of Wilmington and the late Mary Frances Combs Head. Fran was a graduate of New Hanover High School, Appalachian State University and Universite de Paris, Master of Arts in French/Secondary Education, Bachelor of Science in French, Graduated Cum Laude. In addition to her career teaching French at Elementary, Middle and High School levels, she enjoyed careers as a Flight Attendant for Pan Am Airways and in Commercial Real Estate. Honors included Teacher of the Year (1994), First Union Outstanding Educator Award (1989), Terry Sanford Award - Sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Educators (1989), all at Startown Elementary School in Hickory, NC. She served in many roles including as President of the Foreign Language Association of North Carolina. Fran was an active member and volunteer of Green Street Baptist Church until her illness. She loved working with Senior Adults and anywhere her administrative skills could best be utilized. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Mark E. Grantham and 2 rescued cats; brother, Walter Thomas Head of Desoto, Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Robertson and husband Alvin of White Plains, Alabama; brother-in-law, Rev. Stephen Grantham and wife Sheri of Moultrie, Georgia; sister-in-law, Ruth Tubb and husband Alan of Virginia Beach, Virginia; nephews, Madison Holloway and Jared Holloway; nieces, Rebecca Gruver and husband Matt and Sarah Inzetta and husband John. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Green Street Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Hensley and Rev. Brandon Ware officiating, eulogy by Mrs. Sandy Dunbar. Burial will be 11:00 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Oakdale Cemetery in Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com. Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 6, 2019
