MARY "JINX" GLENN MANNING WATKINS Mary "Jinx" Glenn Manning Watkins, 87, of Wilmington, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Autumn Care Myrtle Grove. She was born October 1, 1931, in Wilmington, NC, to the late Edward Wilson Manning III and Mary Williamson Manning. Jinx was an avid quilter and won awards for her quilts. She enjoyed sewing and loved the ocean, seafood and Tarheel Basketball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Milton Watkins. Survivors include her sons, Michael Edward Watkins (Barbara), of South Carolina, Jere Alan Watkins of Florida and Jeffrey Milton Watkins (Colleen) of Virginia. A memorial service will be held at 11am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Winter Park Presbyterian Church, 4501 Wrightsville Ave. The family will receive visitors following the service. A graveside service will be held at 2pm, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery, 520 North 15th St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Kumen for the Cure or SPCA/Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 6, 2019