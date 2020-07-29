MARY GLYN BURROUGHS JOHNSON Mary Glyn Burroughs Johnson, 76, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Monday morning July 27, 2020. The graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 10:00am, at The Johnson Family Cemetery at Wells Chapel Baptist Church in Wallace. Mary Glyn was the wife of Tommy R. Johnson of Wallace. Her family includes daughter Tanya Johnson Rouse and husband Owen Rouse, son Tommy Johnson Jr. and wife Deanna Wallace Johnson, son Royal P. Johnson III and wife Jennifer Lacey Johnson. Her Grandchildren, who fondly called her Cookie, include Bailey Rouse Riley and husband Devan Riley, O.H. Rouse and girlfriend Laken Clifton, Pearson Johnson IV, Lacey Johnson, Elliana Johnson, Blake Johnson, Brayden Johnson, and Megan Wrench. A loving Brother, Fred Burroughs and wife Linda Burroughs. She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Bertha Mae Burroughs and her granddaughter Lacey Johnson. Pallbearers honoring Mary Glyn will be Brian Burroughs, Furney Jones, Megan Burroughs Strickland, Mark Burroughs, O.H. Rouse, and Stanley Skidmore. Mary Glyn taught elementary school, shaping many futures, guiding and nurturing children before she retired in 2004. Mary Glyn has always been an avid reader and loved God with all her heart. She was an amazing and loving friend to many. Mary Glyn truly was a blessing to each of us. In lieu of flowers Mary Glyn asked for donations to be made to Thelma Dingus Bryant Library in Wallace in her memory. Mary Glyn especially loved The Mitford Series by Jan Karon and wanted large print hard back books available for everyone to read and enjoy as she had. Mary Glyn said when you read and then re-read the Mitford Series, it's just like visiting with old friends. Also donations may be made to The Wallace Presbyterian Church. Her church family meant so very much to her and she enjoyed worshiping with you all every week. The family would like to take this opportunity to let you all know how truly grateful they are for each and every text, call, hug, letter, meal, dessert, and prayer. We are surrounded by love and feel each one of you near and far. Padgett Funeral Home of Wallace served the Johnson family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store