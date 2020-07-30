I am so sad. Mary Glyn Johnson passed away yesterday. Mary Glyn, the wife of Tommy Johnson Sr., was a very special lady to me. She never knew this. From my teens thru my 50s she was an inspiration to me. We both loved our children and grandchildren. We both loved our husbands greatly. We both loved our horses. We both loved the beach. We’d bump into each other on occasion and talk about life. She gave me the keys to her beach cottage. She shared life’s funnies between women. She was a REAL LADY. She was on my level although there was some bit of age difference. I will miss seeing her in the grocery store. I will miss her at our class reunions. I will miss her. To her family that knew her so much better than I did, my heart hurts for yours. Great known-her-all-your-life women are few and far between. Mary Glyn was one such lady. I’m honored to have known her.

Susan Whaley

Friend