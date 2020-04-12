Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hampstead Chapel
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
For more information about
Mary Godwin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Godwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Grealish Godwin


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Grealish Godwin Obituary
MARY GREALISH GODWIN Mary Grealish Godwin died April 6, 2020, in New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Wilmington, NC, after a short illness. She was 76 years old. She was born February 18, 1944, in Boston, MA, to the late John Grealish, Sr. and Bridget O'Donnell Grealish. Mary grew up in South Boston, MA and moved to Graham, NC, after she got married. In the mid-seventies, she and her husband moved to South Topsail Beach, NC to help run the family store, Godwin's Market. Everyone on the island knew and loved "Miss Mary". She will be sorely missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Godwin in 2018. She was also preceded by her sisters, Anna O'Brien, Katherine "Kay" Duggan and Patricia Johnson and her brothers, Peter Grealish, Jr. and John Grealish. She is survived by her sister Joan Chavez of New Mexico and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -