Mary Gwen Rogers
MARY GWEN ROGERS Mary Gwen Chadwick Rogers, 86, of Hampstead, NC, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2pm Friday, October 16, 2020, at Andrews Market Street Chapel. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 1pm until the service hour. Face coverings are required. Unfortunately, due the COVID pandemic, attendance will be limited to 35 people. However, the committal service that will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens will be open to an unlimited number of friends. Face coverings are highly recommended.

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ANDREWS MORTUARY & CREMATORY
1617 MARKET ST
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-7788
