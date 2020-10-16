MARY GWENDOLYN CHADWICK ROGERS After a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's dementia Mary Gwendolyn "Gwen" Chadwick Rogers died at her Hampstead, NC home on October 13th, 2020 at the age of 86. Gwen was born in Southport, NC's Dosher Hospital on January 20th, 1934. Her parents were James Walter Chadwick and Eunice Victoria Parker Chadwick, both deceased, who were lifelong natives of Shallotte, NC where Gwen was raised. Gwen is survived by her loving husband for 65 years of marriage, A.M. "Buddy" Rogers Jr. a native of Wilmington, NC who grew up in the Rogersville Road area near Bradley Creek. She is also survived by 3 children, Denise Rogers Perry, husband Duane, Chad Rogers, wife Tania, and Alan Rogers, wife Jennifer who live in Hampstead, NC, Broadway, NC and Holly Springs, NC respectively. Gwen was the proud, loving grandmother of 7, Laura and Ben Perry, Will and Lauren Rogers and Katie, Allison and Trent Rogers and great-grandmother of 2, Hudson and Sawyer Perry. Gwen was the oldest of 3 siblings. Both brother William "Billy Dale" Chadwick and sister Yvonne "Pug" Chadwick Hoyle preceded her in death. As youth in Shallotte Gwen worked in the tobacco and seafood industry. Then at age 16 she became a school bus driver remaining one till graduation. A 1952 graduate of Shallotte High School, Gwen was voted best looking in her class. In 1955 she graduated from the James Walker Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, passing the state board to become a Registered Nurse (RN) that same year. Gwen and Buddy were married on September 3rd, 1955 at Village Point United Methodist Church (UMC) near Shallotte Point, NC. After working in various nursing roles during the 60's, Gwen left the profession to become a fulltime mother and devoted housewife, an occupation very dear to her. Yet whenever duty called Gwen was there to attend to a neighbor or relative requiring medical assistance in a moment's notice. She enjoyed cooking, reading, camping, dancing, playing bridge, listening to music, a piano player herself and working in her gardens. Gwen loved being with family, whether attending a baptism of a grandchild, visiting relatives in rest homes, shelling butter beans under a giant pecan tree, or relaxing in a porch swing after long day telling stories about growing up near Shallotte Point and Ocean Isle Beach. When helping others she was unselfish with her time. Gwen was an active member of Wesley Memorial UMC for over 25 years until Buddy's job transfer took her to a new Methodist church in Starkville, MS. In 1985, they moved back to the Wilmington area, building their dream home on the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in the quaint community of Hampstead, NC and becoming members of Hampstead UMC. Her and Buddy were faithful members until Gwen was no longer physically able to attend services. Gwen Rogers was "Buddy's Angel"! Visitation will be held at Andrews Mortuary, 1617 Market Street, Wilmington, NC on Friday, October 16th between 1-2 pm. Funeral services to follow, also at Andrews, beginning at 2 pm. Due to CV precautions, seating is limited to 35 visitors and masks are required during the service. Afterwards, a graveside service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens with no limitations on attendance with regards to masks and safe social distancing. Pallbearers will be William Rogers, Duane Perry, Benjamin Perry, Justin Royal, and Scott Davis. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the following: Liberty Hospice Services, 2550 S. 41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403 or Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) - Pender County, PO Box 1251 Burgaw, NC 28425 The family gives a special thanks to caregiver Laura Trumm, Dr. Mary Rudyk of Senior Health Center, and RSVP volunteers Barbara Mullins, Joyce Dale and Marie Boucher. Share online condolences at www.andrewsmortuary.com