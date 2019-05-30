|
MARY HALL JONES Mary Agnes Hall Jones died Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in the Providence of God on November 15, 1926, the youngest of the three children of the late Henry Hankins Hall and Olive Ewing Hall. Mary graduated from New Hanover High School, Class of 1944. In September 1947, she met Edgar Vance Jones and they were married December 27, 1948. Mary is also predeceased in death by her two brothers, Philip F. Hall and William H.C. Hall, and her husband, Edgar. She is survived by her children, Roland Jones and wife Lorelei, Barbara Washburn and husband Ben, James Jones and wife Renee, Susan Hunter and husband Gary. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Mary was a devoted member of Trinity Reformed Presbyterian Church for over three decades, where a celebration of her life will be held at Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Reformed Presbyterian Church, or to the New Hanover County Humane Society. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st. Street Wilmington, NC 28403. 901.791.9099
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 30, 2019