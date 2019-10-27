|
|
MARY HELEN (BISSON) EDWARDS Mary Helen (Bisson) Edwards, 87, died October 21, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. She was born December 25, 1931 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, daughter of Ellsworth Bisson and Helen Bliss Bisson. She married James T. Edwards on January 17, 1951. They had four children, James Jr., Janice, David, and Mary Susan, eight grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 16 North 16th Street, Wilmington, NC. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401 Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 27, 2019