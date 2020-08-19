MARY HELEN GUNTER WILLIAMS Mary Helen Gunter Williams, 84, of Wilmington, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 16, 202. She was born May 18, 1936 near Sanford, NC to James Everett Gunter and Lizzie Vivian Thomas, who both preceded her in death. Mary lived in Wilmington, NC and worked at College Park Elementary School for several years, having been affectionately known there as "Miss Mary." She was a long-time member of Winter Park Baptist Church, having taught the 4th Grade Sunday School class for over 20 years. She was known for her kindness and generosity to others. She believed in serving others and spent time helping church members with their needs. She also liked to feed others, and her black walnut pound cakes and carrot cakes were always in demand. Surviving her are her three children, Karen W. Sholar (husband Chris), Lori A. Williams and Donald Robert "Rob" Williams Jr. (wife Elaine), five grandchildren, Lewis A. "Trey" Venters, III, Hobie L. Sholar, Colton R. Sholar, Caroline C. Williams and Ian R. Williams (all of Wilmington, NC). She is also survived by a sister, Ruth Cole Fisher (husband Steve) of Sanford, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald Robert Williams, Sr., by sisters Lula, Annie, Ruby, and by brothers, Joseph, James, Franklin, Harvey and Lewis. Mary graduated from Deep River School in 1954. On September 2, 1956, Mary married Donald Robert Williams at Flat Springs Baptist Church near Sanford, NC. In 1964, Donald and Mary moved to Wilmington. Family visitation will be at Wilmington Funeral & Cremation on Thursday, August 20th from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. A Burial service will be held at Oleander Memorial Gardens on Friday, August 21st at 11 am. Flowers may be sent care of Wilmington Funeral & Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
- Eastern North Carolina Chapter. Please share memories and condolences at www.wilmingtoncares.com
. Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S.41st Street, Wilmington, NC 28403. 910-791-9099.