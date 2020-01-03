|
MARY HELEN MARTUSCELLI Mary Helen Martuscelli, 88, of Hampstead, North Carolina, and long time resident of Saratoga, California, passed away early morning on December 27, 2019, bringing to a close a life dedicated to helping others, Mary was born on May 7, 1931 in Hazel Park, Michigan, the daughter of Mary Livingston McAdam from Scotland, and Matthew Sylvester from Italy. Mary was the youngest of five children. She is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband of over 60 years, Richard William Martuscelli, her first born son, Richard Wiliam Martuscelli, Jr., brothers Edmund Sylvester and Albert Sylvester, and sisters Josephine Goodman, and Louise Baresi. Mary is survived by her four remaining children: daughters, Janine Theresa Martuscelli-Berg, and Gina Maria Martuscelli; and sons Thomas Alan Martuscelli and wife Anna, and Gerald Edmund Martuscelli and wife Lynn; twelve grandchildren, Ricky Martuscelli, Tommy Martuscelli, Janelle Berg, Valter Berg, Alicia Martuscelli, Shannon Icard, Matthew Vanderwal, Bryan Vanderwal, Brendan Vanderwal, Mason Martuscelli, Gina Martuscelli and Jennifer Martuscelli; and three great-grandchildren, Will Martuscelli, Rosa Prisco, and Elena Icard, and many nieces and nephews. Mary attended Hazel Park High School and later graduated from beauty school. After raising her five children, at 48 years-old, she returned to college and graduated with her degree in Nursing. Mary was loved by her co-workers and patients in the Maternal-Child Health and Labor & Delivery departments where she worked as an Registered Nurse at Valley Medical Center in Santa Clara, California. She often said that besides the years she spent as a mother and homemaker, her years in nursing were some of the happiest times in her life. Mary was raised in the Baptist Church by her devout Christian parents. She said regardless of the winter weather in Michigan, they walked to church almost every Sunday. She was deeply devoted to Jesus Christ. Richard and Mary raised their children to love the Lord, as well. As an adult, she attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Utica, Michigan and said she felt like she had "come home." She had a beautiful soprano voice that she used to praise God in the church choir, and she also sang for years in the Rochester Chapter of the "Sweet Adelines" performing group. She did not have to look far to find someone in need. She often met those needs through her cooking and baking. Mary gave selflessly by placing other's before herself. At the age of 17, she made the mortgage payment on her parent's home after her father's death, in 1947, due to Parksinson's Disease. Mary loved and supported all of her family members. She had a soft spot in her heart for the Salvation Army. Mary often mentioned that when she and her siblings were young, the only reason they had Christmas gifts was because of the generosity of the Salvation Army. She was also supportive of the ministries of both Billy Graham and Charles Stanley, as well as Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Los Gatos, California. She leaves a hole in the heart of all who loved her, and she will be missed terribly. Her legacy will live on in the goodwill of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary's funeral service will be held at Andrew's Mortuary Hampstead Chapel, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Pastor Samuel Zumwalt of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church will officiate. The family welcomes friends. In celebration of Mary's life, the family asks that others give generously to the Salvation Army, Billy Graham Ministries, and Charles Stanley Ministries. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 3, 2020