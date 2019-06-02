|
MARY HOLLOWELL HOWELL Mary (Molly) Grey Hollowell Howell, 88, of Wilmington and lately Youngsville, NC, passed away on 28 May 2019. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, 5 June, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel. A private committal service will be held later Wednesday at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Molly was born in Goldsboro, NC, on 27 January 1931. She graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1949 and continued her education to receive a BS in Nursing from Presbyterian Hospital School in Charlotte, NC, in 1952. Thanks to her talent and efficiency as a nurse, Molly cared for children throughout the Wilmington area as a pediatric nurse in the Children's Clinic for nearly three decades. In addition to her work as a healthcare professional, Molly was an avid gardener. Her day lilies were stunning, gaining Molly the nickname "the Day Lily Lady" and occasional coverage in Wilmington-area newscasts. Molly is survived by three children: Susan Coleman, of Kelly; William Thomas, of Overland Park, Kansas; and Molly Caroline, of Holly Springs; two grandchildren, Andrew and Allie Kinateder, of Holly Springs, and many nieces and nephews. Molly was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William Smith Howell, parents Robert Franklin Hollowell and Hazel Hollowell Daniels, and sibling Elizabeth (Betty) H. Farah. Floral arrangements may be sent to Andrews. The family wish to thank the staff of Franklin Manor in Youngsville, NC for their compassionate service and care. Condolences may be left for the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Valley Chapel
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on June 2, 2019