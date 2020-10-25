MARY JANE MEADOWS Mary Jane Meadows peacefully left her earthly home in Micco, FL, surrounded by loved ones on October 18, 2020. She was born on July 16, 1922, in Dowagiac, MI, to Cary Levi Acton and Ruth Jane Acton. In 1950 Mary moved to Orlando, FL, with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Landon Meadows, and three of her children: Eleanor Nasworthy, William Tynan, and Landon "Ray" Meadows. Five children survive her: Theresa Curtis, Elizabeth (Terry) Ferentinos, Laura (Brad) Stennes, Sherry (Larry) Craig, and Pauline (Larry) White. Mary was a professional seamstress for more than 60 years. Mary had a gift of making everything beautiful and making you feel like you were the most important person in her life. She was a spectacular woman and is already very missed by her five children, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando, FL. In place of flowers, please consider giving to feedingamerica.org
or a local children's shelter.