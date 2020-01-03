|
MARY JEAN ALLEN Mary Jean Allen, born May 5, 1949, passed away unexpectedly at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burt Knoblock and Edna Murray of Fargo, North Dakota, her brothers, Bobby and Fred, and her eldest child, Adrian. She is survived by her siblings, Betsy, Sharon, Donald, and Roger, her children, Tressa (Steven), William, and Christopher and granddaughter Sara (Joseph). Mary was born in Fargo, North Dakota. She relocated to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1984 with her husband Rudy. She began working at K&W Cafeteria, where she worked for over 20 years. Mary enjoyed many things, but chief among them was collecting trinkets, of which she had many. She also greatly enjoyed passing time playing games on her computer and trading recipes with her friends. Mary was a loving, motherly woman and an excellent companion to all who knew her. She was a kind and humble soul with a gentleness that will never be forgotten.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 3, 2020