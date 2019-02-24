Home

Hampstead Chapel - Hampstead
17730 Hwy 17 N
Hampstead, NC 28443
910-270-3401
For more information about
Mary Jo Hovey
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrews Hampstead Chapel
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Hampstead, NY
MARY JO HOVEY Mary Jo Hovey, 59, of Hampstead, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born August 15, 1959, in Utica, NY, to Joseph and Mary White. Mary Jo graduated from Notre Dame High School, SUNY: Delhi, Mohawk Valley Community College and received her Master's degree from Duke University. She was a nursing instructor at Cape Fear Community College, and co-authored several informational books for Nursing students. She also worked as a Cardiac Care nurse at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Faxton Hospital in Utica, NY. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Hovey; son, Joseph; daughter, Katherine and her fiancé Kyle Brigman; mother and father, Mary and Joseph T. White; brother, Joseph M White (Lori); sisters, Karen Diana(John), Debbie Teeter (Tim) Colleen Andron (Tim), Maureen Conlon and several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Jim (Shelly), John (Beth), Steve (Nancy), and sister-in-law, Ruth Ann. She is also survived by the countless patients and students she had a positive impact on throughout her career. The family will receive visitors from 5-7pm, Monday, February 25, 2019, at Andrews Hampstead Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 11am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church in Hampstead. A memorial mass will be held in New York at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Feb. 24, 2019
