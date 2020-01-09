|
MARY KATHERYN DAVIS BEALL Mary Katheryn Davis Beall of Wilmington, died Monday, January 6, after a brief illness. She was born at James Walker Hospital on January 8, 1931, to Mary Eunice Tucker Davis and Kenneth Norwood Davis. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Albert Creasy "Red" Beall; sister Florence Davis Bullard; brother Edwin Tucker Davis; grandsons Randolph Clayton and Larry Swabe; and special niece Donna Lynn Davis. Mrs. Beall is survived by her five children, Andrew (Cathy) of Zirconia, NC; Annelle (Debralee Swain) of Suches, GA; Albert Jr (dear friend and support, Gener Calidro) of Bohol, Philippines; Kenneth (Mona) of Taylors, SC; and Matthew (Ekra Githinji) of Wilmington. Grandchildren, Noah Swabe (Tricia), Raleigh; Grace Beall, Zirconia; Katie Beall Nappi (Ralph), Greer, SC; Holly Beall, Taylors, SC; Laney Beall, Columbia, SC; and Olivia Beall, Wilmington. Great-grandchildren Rachel, Lydia, and Anthony Nappi, Greer, SC, and Walker, Natalie, Scarlett, Aurora, and Ryker Swabe of Raleigh, NC; Sister-in-law Margaret Davis, Jacksonville, FL. Special niece, Eunice Bullard Inman (Phil), Ocean Isle Beach, NC. Special nephew Eddie Davis, Jacksonville, FL. So many more: special great nieces and nephews, her beloved friends and family at Ogden Baptist Church and Gresham Place Apartments, and so many friends far and wide. The family will receive friends half an hour prior to the 11:00 am graveside service on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Beall gravesite in St. Andrews On-the-Sound Episcopal Church Cemetery with Rev. Danny Justice officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the music program at Ogden Baptist Church, the Methodist Children's Home, 1041 Washington St, Raleigh, NC 27605, or the . Mrs. Beall was a 1949 graduate of NHHS. After marriage in 1950 she was an at home wife and mother until Matt was in Kindergarten. She then worked with family at Clayton-Beall Insurance, helped run The Hanover Sun, a weekly newspaper, and she & Red has a craft business. When Red became a Baptist preacher, she was active in those churches he led. She sang solos, led choirs, played the organ and piano, taught classes, drove the van, carried children to camp and cooked and cleaned. She recalls that time as blessed. After Red's death she painted for Rainbow Collectibles and ChristyLee Originals and continued painting until her death. Jesus was her Lord, Red was her love and the other loves were her children, their spouses, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and all her many family members. This is a celebration of Praise to God for the homecoming of one who was ready to see the Lord face to face. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Jan. 9, 2020