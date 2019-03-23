|
REV. MARY KELLY WHITE Rev. Mary Kelly White passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her home in Wilmington. She was born in Bladen County on June 10, 1941, daughter of the late Linnie Brown Kelly and John Marvin Kelly. Her husband, Emerson B. White preceded her in death. Surviving are two children, son, Rodney Newell, and daughter, Sheila White Ganey and husband Darryl Ganey; and five grandchildren. Rev. White is also survived by two siblings, twin sister, Martha Russell and husband William, and two brothers, John Kelly and wife Josephine, and Ronnie Kelly. Other siblings preceding her in death were her sister, Katherine Pridgen, and brothers, Houston Kelly, George Kelly and Allen Kelly. Rev White lived a full life with all the family she loved so much. Her greatest love was for God who gave her this family and His calling on her life. She was happiest when she was doing God's work. If she could say anything to you today it would be "Meet me in Heaven". A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 25, 2019, at Springview Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Rodney Knowles and Rev. Juanita Hollowell officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM Monday until the service hour. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Mar. 23, 2019