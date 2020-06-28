MARY LANE WILLIAMS SAFFORD Mary Lane Williams Safford, 97 of Wilmington died June 25, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care. Mary Lane was born July 31, 1922 in Durham, NC, daughter of the late Wade Hampton Williams, Sr. and Mary Harmon Williams. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Davis Safford, Sr., son, Michael Safford, sister, Mildred Vidal and brother, Wade H. Williams, Jr. Mary Lane studied voice under Barbara Troxell of the Metropolitan Opera Co. She was a featured soloist in Church choirs throughout the South: Anniston, Charleston, Greensboro, Pine Bluff, Key West, Rocky Mount and of course in Wilmington at Trinity UMC. She was a member of several clubs including Thursday Morning Music Club, PEO and Cape Fear County Club. She is survived by her sons, David L. Safford & wife Tammy of Murfreesboro, TN and James D. Safford, Jr. & wife Laura of Hampstead, NC and grandchildren, Travis Safford of San Francisco, CA and Drew and Alyson Porter of Nashville, TN. Mary Lane is also survived by nieces and nephews from Kentucky to Florida. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel. The family will receive friends following the Memorial Service. A Private Entombment was held at Oleander Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Lower Cape Fear Life Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store