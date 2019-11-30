|
MARY LEILA CARWILE ANDREWS Mary Leila Carwile Andrews, 92, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. She was heading home from the hospital, but God's plan was to call her to her eternal home and into His loving arms. Mary Leila was born in Antreville, SC and raised in Abbeville, SC, the daughter of the late Addison Brooks Carwile, Sr. and Alice Callaham Carwile. She was preceded in death by her sisters: Frances Arrington (Bob) and Dorothy Woodhurst (Stan), her brothers: Addison Brooks Carwile, Jr. (Marianne) and John Preston Carwile, and her brothers-in-law: Claude Andrews (LaVera) and Norman Robinson. She is survived by her "sweetie" of 67 years, Dr. Robert "Bob" J. Andrews; her eldest son R. Jackson "Jack" Andrews, Jr. (Terry), daughter Kayren Andrews Hobbs (Steve), and youngest son A. Williams "Bill" Andrews, Sr. (Carole); her eight grandchildren, who affectionately called her Memum: Lewis Hobbs, Trey Andrews (Canaan), Brittany Andrews Conradie (Phillip), Elise Hobbs Gannaway (Sean), Emily Hobbs, Caroline Andrews, Addison Andrews, Jr., and Leila Andrews; four great-grandchildren: Whittaker Conradie, Beckett Andrews, Madele Conradie, and Lennon Dorian; her baby sister Beth McLeod and beloved brother-in-law Gene McLeod; her sisters-in-law Ruth Robinson and Gloria Carwile, and 15 nieces and nephews and their families whom she also loved so very much. Mary Leila was a graduate of Abbeville High School and Winthrop College, where she was President of the Baptist Student Union and the Junior Class President. After graduation, her strong Christian faith and her heart as an educator led her to take a job as the Minister of Education at Roxboro Baptist Church in Roxboro, NC. It was there that she met the new physician in town, Bob Andrews, and fell in love. They relocated to Bob's hometown of Wilmington in 1958, where she quickly became an active contributor to the community. In particular, she served the Lord through Temple Baptist Church, most notably through her Sunday School class, the Women's Missionary Union, and as a soloist and choir member. Because of her love of music, she also was active in Wilmington's Thursday Morning Music Club and was Past President of the North Carolina Federation of Music Clubs. She also used her leadership skills to support her husband's profession by becoming the President of the North Carolina Medical Society Alliance. Other high-level civic contributions included: Biblical Recorder (news journal of the NC Baptist State Convention), Gov. Hunt's Study Commission on Mixed Beverages, NC Symphony, and Hanover Seaside Club. Through it all, Mary Leila displayed charm and graciousness, even to the end. She loved the Lord and His church; she loved her family; she loved her hometown; she loved to travel; she loved a good story; she loved to laugh; she loved and cared for anyone who came into her life. Special thanks to family, friends, and church family, especially during her years of declining health. Also, special thanks to the Home Instead staff and caretakers who provided support over these past years. Particular thanks go to Shondell, Toni, Regina, Vicki, and Marcia. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 followed by the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Baptist Church (1801 Market St.) with Dr. Mark Gaskins officiating. Contributions in Mary Leila's memory may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1801 Market St., Wilmington, NC 28403. Condolences may be shared at www.andrewsmortuary.com
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Nov. 30, 2019