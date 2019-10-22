|
MARY LILLIE (LILLY) DEW Mary Lillie (Lilly) Dew, 90, of Wilmington, NC, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center, Wilmington. She was born in Wilmington, NC, on September 30, 1929, daughter of the late George R. Carlton and Mamie Robbins Carlton. Mrs. Dew was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved and care for her brothers and sisters and was always there to help her family in any way. Her working career outside the home included Century Mills, France Neckwear, Eastern Rebuilders, and Carolina Carburetors. She was a member of Sunset Park Baptist Church. Surviving are three children, Clyde "C.F." Dew (Teresa) of Leland, NC, Wayne Dew (Sandra) of Wilmington, NC, and Annette Dew Spake of Garland, NC; nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Foster Dew in 1999, and also by her siblings, Clyde Carlton, George Carlton Jr., Bobby Carlton, Tommy Carlton, Gracie Reaves, Daphne Wallace, and Dorothy Potter. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Oakdale Cemetery. The family will remain afterwards to speak with friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC, 28401. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.andrewsmortuary.com Andrews Market Chapel Service
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on Oct. 22, 2019