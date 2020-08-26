1/1
Mary Limpert Kirby
MARY LIMPERT KIRBY In loving memory of Mary Limpert Kirby, her children, William (Bill) Beecher Kirby and Melissa Kirby Crum Kolowski, would like to celebrate their mom on her heavenly birthday, August 26th. Mary Limpert Kirby passed away December 9, 2014. Mary was a devoted mother and very involved with her children's' lives. whether it was PTA, Cub Scouts or dance classes, she was always there for us. Mary was born in Baltimore, MD but spent most of her life calling Burlington VT home. Our parents then retired to Wilmington NC. There, she loved to play golf, tennis and enjoyed playing bridge. Ralph and Mary were very social members in their community and enjoyed life. They especially adored their grandchildren: Jessica Crum Lee, Emily Crum, Allison Kirby and Olivia Kirby. We love you and miss you Mom. Happy 85th Heavenly Birthday!

Published in Wilmington Star-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
