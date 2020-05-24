|
|
MARY LOU LIVELY Mary Lou Lively, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on May 11th 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was born in Leominister, Massachusetts, May 13th 1933 the third of three children born to the late Walter and Yvonne Seeley. After graduating high school in Massachusetts, Mary Lou worked in administration for the Army Security Agency at Fort Devens, MA. She met her husband SFC(R) Leo Lee Lively (deceased) there and began their lives together as a devoted Army wife. They relocated to Pennsylvania, Hawaii and Texas for short tours of duty and upon his retirement moved to Charlotte, NC where their first daughter (Heidi Lee Lively) was born. They again relocated to Wilmington, NC for a job opportunity at North Carolina's Ports Authority. Here their second daughter (Trish Louise Hamrick) was born. Mary Lou and Lee spent many of their years later in Raleigh, NC until their daughters attended and graduated high school. Mary Lou worked as an administrator for a local dental office and was very involved at Saint Michael's Episcopal Church. After the girls began their adult lives, Mary Lou and Lee moved back to their beloved Wilmington, NC where they were integral members of the Saint John's Church congregation. Finally, after the birth of their two grandsons, (Hunter and Trevor Hamrick) they chose to relocate to Colorado Springs, Colorado where their daughter Trish and Son-in-Law Chad were stationed in the military. Mary Lou and Lee quickly became beloved members of Saint Michael's Episcopal Church. Several years after Lee's passing, she befriended and met her eventual soul mate and partner Charles Fasterling sitting beside him in pew number five during Sunday services. Family and friends were extremely important in her life. She spent her last years as a devoted Nana at all of her grandsons' sporting events. Everyone in that community knew her from her vivacious enthusiasm during these events. Mary Lou also flew back to her homeland in New England to spend time with her oldest daughter (Heidi) and her husband, Charles Kirby, to visit with her "grand dogs"- two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels named Charlotte Celia and Julian Reginald Wentworth. She loved to play Bridge in local groups in town and was most known for her passion and amazing cross stitch masterpieces which she loved to create for others. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, devoted partner Charles Fasterling ; loving children Heidi Lee Lively of Woodbridge, Connecticut; Trish Louise Hamrick of Colorado Springs, Colorado; precious grandsons Hunter Zane Hamrick (20- currently attending basic training in Illinois for the US Navy) and Trevor Lee Hamrick (15) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Siblings James Seeley of Ipswich, Massachusetts; as well as a host of wonderful nieces, nephews and friends. Unfortunately, Mary Lou's celebration of life and funeral arrangements will be held at a later date due to our current pandemic restrictions of COVID-19, at Saint Michael's Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions should be made to the Breast Cancer (as she was a two time Breast Cancer survivor) or Saint Michael's Episcopal Church in Colorado Springs where she was a special member of their congregation.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on May 24, 2020