MARY MARSHALL PENDER A gracious and loving lady, Mary Marshall Pender, has entered her eternal rest on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 60, which was way too soon. Born to Crawford and Helen Porter Marshall, Mary grew up in the Canetuck community of Currie and in most recent years lived in Riegelwood. In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Howard James Marshall. Mary is survived by her husband, Wayne Pender; son, Matthew Robinson and his wife, Jessica and their son, Tayton; "adopted" daughter, Shannon Settlemeyer and her children, Madden and Logan Long; sister, Betty Marshall Hill and her husband, Tommy; best friends, Becky Baker and Joy Davis; and many extended family and friends. She was a member of Canetuck Baptist Church, the church Mary attended as a youth. She was retired from Riegelwood Federal Credit Union. Mary loved with all of her heart and her radiant smile brightened the life of everyone she knew. She was a devoted wife, mother, Mimi, sister, and the joy of her life was her grandson, Tayton and those who called her Mimi. Filled with kindness, compassion, joy and laughter, Mary welcomed everyone she met into her wide circle of friends. Mary loved all of God's creations; flowers, hummingbirds, and her canine companion, Cooper, that recently passed away. Mary was truly loved, had a blessed life and her presence on this earth will be greatly missed. She is now at peace with her Lord and Savior. A Celebration of Mary's life will be 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Bridge of Life, 2220 Mercantile Drive, Leland, NC 28451 followed by a time of fellowship with family and friends. Pastor Jerome Bullard and Pastor Chris Humphreys will conduct the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. Condolences may be sent to www.quinnmcgowen.com A service of Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Burgaw Chapel.
Published in the Wilmington Star-News on July 7, 2019